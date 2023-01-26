In Pics | India showcases Made-in-India weapons systems at 74th Republic Day parade

Written By: Prisha Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

On the 74th Republic Day of India, the prowess of India's armed forces was displayed at the national capital's Kartavya Path with indigenously made hi-tech equipment. This year, the Republic Day parade included only Made-in-India weapon systems which included MBT Arjun, Akash air defence missiles, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles and others.



MBT Arjun

Captain Amanjeet Singh led MBT ARJUN of the 75 Armoured Regiment. India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has indigenously developed MBT ARJUN, a third-generation main battle tank. MBT ARJUN features a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun, a 12.7 mm anti-aircraft machine gun and a 120 mm main rifled gun. It provides anti-tank warhead protection and its motto is 'Sahasam Vijayate'.



Nag Missile System (NAMIS)

Lt Siddhartha Tyagi led the NAG Missile System of the 17 Mechanised Infantry Regiment during the Republic Day parade. The System, also known as NAMIS, has been designed indigenously by DRDO's lab “Defence Research & Development Laboratory Hyderabad” and works as a tank destroyer. The System has a tracked Armoured Fighting Vehicle in which a crew-less turret is installed for firing six 'Nag' Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.



Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV)

Captain Naveen Dhatterwal, who belongs to the 3 Ladakh Scouts Regiment, led the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle. These armed vehicles, which come under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme, have been manufactured by Bharat Forge Limited and TATA Advance System for the Indian Army. The 4x4 wheeled Armoured Platform is designed with full Armour Protection and consists of a 360 Degree Turret in which a 7.62mm Medium Machine Gun is mounted and is capable of carrying 10 Fully Armed Troops.



BRAHMOS

Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala-led BRAHMOS, belonging to the 861 Missile Regiment, is a high-precision and supersonic cruise missile with a range of 400km and the capacity to strike targets with precision and devastating effect, even if the targets are hidden deep inside the territory of the enemy.



AKASH Weapon System

AKASH weapon System, which belongs to 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment, also known as 'the Amritsar Airfield', was led by Captain Sunil Dasharathe as 512 Light AD Missile Regiment's (SP) Lt Chetana Sharma accompanied him. AKASH Weapon System is the first Air Defence System developed indigenously and can fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SR-SAM) against the aerial platforms of the enemy. The System's motto is "Akaash-e-Shtrun Jahi".



Wheeled Armoured Platform - WHAP 8x8 on 70 ton trailer

DRDO indigenously developed and designed Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier, WhAP 8x8, which is carried on a specialist 70-ton Trailer. WhAP is an 8x8 wheeled, modular combat platform. WhAP, a state-of-the-art customisable platform, can be used for roles like ATGM carrier, Infantry Vehicle, CBRN Vehicle, etc. The variant of the Armoured Personnel Carrier which was displayed includes a 30mm turret, innovative blast protection and composite armour. This vehicle is capable of crossing canals and rivers and the maximum on-road speed of the vehicle is 100 km/h.



