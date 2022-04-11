In pics: Punjab, Haryana and Delhi sizzle as heatwave hits India

As per IMD, a new western disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan region starting Tuesday night.
The weather monitoring department said, “Under its influence, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India and consequently, intensity & distribution of the heat wave conditions over the plains of northwest India is very likely to reduce,” the IMD said.
For weather alerts the Meteorological Department uses four colour codes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and remain updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).
(Photograph:ANI)
'Orange alert' in Delhi
According to the weather department, Delhi is expected to be hit by a heat wave for the fifth consecutive day with the highest temperature anticipated to be around 41 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature recorded was 22.5 degrees Celsius as Delhiites woke up to a warm morning on Monday.
The IMD has recently has already issued an orange alert warning about severe heatwave in the city today.
So far in the month of April, the capital had four heatwave days, matching the previous year in the same month.
The capital on Saturday (April 9) sizzled at 42.4 degrees being the hottest year in five years.
(Photograph:ANI)
Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana hit with heatwave
The maximum temperatures in most regions of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana including Delhi as well as many sections of west Rajasthan were nearly 6-10 degrees Celsius above the normal in the last 24 hours.
(Photograph:ANI)
Hot weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana
On Sunday, hot weather persisted in Haryana and Punjab with maximum temperatures reaching above 40 degrees in most parts of the states.
In Punjab, the maximum temperature recorded was 42.4 degrees in Bathinda, 40.5 degrees in Amritsar and 40.7 degrees in Ludhiana.
According to a report from the Meteorological Department, in Gurugram temperatures reached 43.8 Celsius and 42.5 degrees in Hisar. Rohtak recorded 41.9 degrees.
Chandigarh sizzled at 40.1 degrees Celsius.
(Photograph:ANI)
Lack of rainfall
There is a lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any other big system over South India, according to the weather agency.