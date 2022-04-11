In pics: Punjab, Haryana and Delhi sizzle as heatwave hits India

India is currently experiencing brutal heat especially in northwest India.

Western disturbance

As per IMD, a new western disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan region starting Tuesday night.

The weather monitoring department said, “Under its influence, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India and consequently, intensity & distribution of the heat wave conditions over the plains of northwest India is very likely to reduce,” the IMD said.

For weather alerts the Meteorological Department uses four colour codes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and remain updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).



(Photograph:ANI)