In pics | ‘Ex Dharma Guardian’: India-Japan participate in joint military exercises

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Arrival at Japan's Camp Imazu

The Indian Army contingent arrived at the exercise location, Camp Imazu in Shiga province, Japan on February 12. (Photo: Press Information Bureau (PIB))

A warm welcome

The Indian and Japanese armies participated in the 4th edition of the joint military exercise 'Ex Dharma Guardian' conducted at Camp Imazu in Shiga province, Japan between February 17 and March 2. (Photo: Press Information Bureau (PIB))

Indian-Japanese troops

Troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and an Infantry Regiment from the Middle Army of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) took part in the drills to share experiences gained during their operations to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution, said the Indian defence ministry, in a statement. (Photo: Press Information Bureau (PIB))

Embassy of India in Japan organises Yoga session for army personnel

The Embassy of India in Japan took to Twitter, on Thursday (March 2) and wrote, "Strengthening bonds with “Yoga” organised by @IndianEmbTokyo, on the sidelines of Ex Dharma Guardian 22 at Camp Imazu, Shiga Prefecture. Indian Army and JGSDF personnel enhance fitness, bonhomie, camaraderie and inter-operability for stronger defence cooperation." (Photo: @IndianEmbTokyo)

'Ex Shinyuu Maitri'

On the sidelines of the ongoing joint military exercise, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) participated in the two-day 'Ex Shinyuu Maitri'. The bilateral exercise reportedly involved Japan's Kawasaki C2 and India's C17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. (Photo: @IAF_MCC)

