In Pics | India celebrates International Yoga Day 2023 with pride

| Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:41 AM IST

On the occasion of the ninth International Yoga Day, civilians, government officials, and even army personnel participated in yoga events all across the nation to keep the spirit of yoga alive. Various yoga events took place in India where people came together to show their unity to attain better health, well-being, and spirituality. Let's look at how India takes pride in celebrating International Yoga Day 2023 with this year's theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which translates to 'One Earth. One Family. One Future'.

Gujarat sets new Guinness World Record

More than 100,000 people joined the yoga session in Gujarat's Surat along with CM Bhupendra Patel. The event set a new Guinness World Record for the largest yoga session gathering in one place, said Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi as quoted by PTI. (Image credit:@DholakiaForU/Twitter)

Over two dozen yoga sessions in Delhi

The image shows people participating in a yoga session held at Lodhi Garden, New Delhi. According to reports, yoga sessions were conducted at more than two dozen locations in the capital.

BSF personnel at Wagah border

India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel participated in a yoga event at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post near Amritsar to celebrate the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu also participated in and performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhawan to celebrate the ninth International Yoga Day. She said that yoga is "India’s great gift to the rest of the world", as reported by ANI. (Image credit:@ANI/Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined Indian Navy personnel on board India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to practice yoga. The minister said that celebrating yoga internationally is a matter of pride for India. (Image credit:@timesofindia/Twitter)

Srinagar and Hyderabad

These images show yoga sessions happening in Srinagar and Hyderabad where National Cadet Corps members participated. Yoga is a practice that brings together people of various cultural, religious, and geographical dimensions together.

Mumbai

Yoga sessions took place at various locations in Mumbai, including Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Hotel. Practitioners participated in yoga sessions at various locations in India to celebrate International Yoga Day and acknowledge the significance of yoga in our lives.

