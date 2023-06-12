In Pics | Incredible geological wonders of India

India is a land that encompasses various unique natural creations. Here are some incredible geological wonders one can find in India.

Living Root Bridges

Made up of tangled thick roots, the Living Root Bridges in Meghalaya is one of the most incredible structures in India. These bridges are made by native tribes across streams running in dense woods and are stable enough to withstand 50 or more people at the same time. (Image credit:@desi_thug1/Twitter)

Borra Caves

Considered one of the largest caves in India, Borra Caves are located on the East Coast of India in Andhra Pradesh. These beautiful stalactite and stalagmite formations are believed to be a million years old and are the deepest caves in the country, attracting tourists from all over the country. (Image credit:@nikhil_llll/Twitter)

Yana Caves

One of the finest natural creations, Yana Caves is located in Kumta in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, a south Indian state. This spectacular cave is black in colour and formed of karst limestone. It is well known for its unique and alluring structure. (Image credit:@sahiscraftworld/Twitter)

Lonar Crater Lake

The Lonar Crater Lake is located in the Buldhana district of India's western state of Maharashtra. This lake was created about 50,000 years ago when a meteor struck the earth and a crater was formed that got filled with both saline and alkaline water. The lake is surrounded by lush vegetation and wildlife. (Image credit:@maha_tourism/Twitter)

Magnetic Hills

Located 30 kilometres from Leh city, a small stretch of road known as Magnetic Hills is a unique geological site that appears to defy gravity. This road is a part of the Leh-Kargil Highway in north India and attracts parked vehicles upwards, giving it names like "Mystery Hill" and "Gravity Hill". (Image credit:@Didyouknowza81/Twitter)

Tirumala Natural Arch

The Natural Arch situated on the Tirumala hills in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, is one of the most rare and unique rock formations. It is a natural arch supported by two columns of rock on either side. This distinct geological feature is a National Geo-heritage Monument. (Image credit:@shubaraju/Twitter)

Marble Rocks

Around 25 km from the city of Jabalpur, on the banks of the Narmada River, these marble rock formations are one of the most astonishing natural sites in the country. Located in the state of Madhya Pradesh in central India, this amazing geological marvel is a popular tourist place with a breathtaking view of reflective marble stones. (Image credit:@rs_rajender/Twitter)

