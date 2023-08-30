In pics | In these countries, people don't exercise or stick to healthy diets, yet they live longer

Source: Agencies

| Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 01:19 AM IST

In an era where people exercise, be mindful of their diets or splurge cash on supplements to prolong their lives, the people living in these so-called "Blue Zone" countries do nothing of these sorts and still live healthy lives. In these regions, people regularly live past 100 in good health. There's no secret to their healthy lifestyle except that they tend to spend their everyday lives doing routine chores. Their diets contain herbal teas, whole grains, wine, honey, and beans.

"It is a product of the right environment, and that environment nudges them into moving every 20 minutes or so, eating largely a whole food, plant-based diet, socializing more," author Dan Buettner told Business Insider ahead of the release of his new book (August 29) The Blue Zones Solution, and docuseries on Netflix (August 30). Buettner spent years locating these 'Blue Zones' and documented their lives.

"Pay attention to the places in the world that have produced the health outcomes we want, and copy them," he says.