In Pics: In Seattle, a NFT museum opens its door to public

A museum dedicated to NFTs, the blockchain-based creations that have taken the art world by storm, has opened its doors in the United States.

The new world of NFTs

The Seattle NFT Museum features original artworks along with explanations of the technology behind them and is intended to help visitors navigate the new world of Non-Fungible Tokens.

"The point of a physical space is to make it easier for anyone to access," museum co-founder Peter Hamilton.

"You can walk in here, and depending on how much you know or don't know about digital art, about NFTs, it doesn't really matter, because you can see the art in a large format display, in a way that would remind you, or be familiar, of a museum exhibition."

(Photograph:AFP)