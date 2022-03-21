In Pics: In a historic move, Australia returns 29 antiques to India

PM Modi inspects antiques returned by Australia. These artefacts represent a large geographical region in India, like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal.
Welcome move
A Dancing Sambandar statue, Lakshmi Narayana artefact, Durga Mahisasuramardini idol and seated Jina sculpture have been sent.
National treasure
These antiques include Shiva and his disciples, Jain tradition, worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, portraits and decorative objects.
Noteworthy moment
These antiques belong to different time periods. The earliest ones date back to 9-10 century CE.
From the past
These antiques are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in variety of material like sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper.