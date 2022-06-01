In pics: Hurricane Agatha wrecks havoc in Mexico, at least 10 dead, 20 missing

Hurricane Agatha claimed 10 lives while around were reported 20 missing in southern Mexico, after heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding on Tuesday.

The storm, the first hurricane of the Pacific season, was the strongest to make landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast in May since record-keeping began in 1949, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The deadliest storm to hit Mexico last year was a Category 3 hurricane called Grace that killed 11 people in the eastern states of Veracruz and Puebla in August.