In pics: Hurricane Agatha wrecks havoc in Mexico, at least 10 dead, 20 missing

Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 03:10 PM(IST)

Hurricane Agatha claimed 10 lives while around were reported 20 missing in southern Mexico, after heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding on Tuesday.

The storm, the first hurricane of the Pacific season, was the strongest to make landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast in May since record-keeping began in 1949, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The deadliest storm to hit Mexico last year was a Category 3 hurricane called Grace that killed 11 people in the eastern states of Veracruz and Puebla in August.

Storm brewing over Mexico

This RAMMB National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite handout image shows Hurricane Agatha over Mexico on May 31, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Mexico

Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Category 2 hurricane

It was a strong Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, but it quickly lost power moving inland over the mountainous interior. Remnants of Agatha were moving northeast on Tuesday into Veracruz state.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Strong rain follows Hurricane Agatha

Rain falls during the arrival of Hurricane Agatha in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on May 30, 2022. Hurricane Agatha, the first of the season, made landfall Monday near a string of beach resorts on Mexico's Pacific Coast, where residents and tourists hunkered down in storm shelters.

(Photograph:AFP)

Strongest May hurricane

Municipal police officers patrol as rain falls during the arrival of Hurricane Agatha in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on May 30, 2022. The storm scripted history, becoming the strongest May hurricane to make landfall on Mexico's west coast since documentation began in earnest in 1949.

(Photograph:AFP)

Mexico is regularly lashed by tropical storms

Palm trees blow in the wind before Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on May 30, 2022. Mexico is regularly lashed by tropical storms on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, generally between the months of May and November.

(Photograph:AFP)

Calm before the storm

View of the sea before Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on May 30, 2022. Last week, forecasters with the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted the seventh consecutive year of record-shattering Atlantic hurricanes, estimating 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 of which will become hurricanes. They estimated three to six of those would develop into major hurricanes.

(Photograph:AFP)

Aftermath of Hurricane Agatha in Santa Cruz Ozolotepec in Mexico

Scientists have blamed rising ocean temperatures, the result of climate change, on the increase in the regularity and severity of storms.

(Photograph:Reuters)

