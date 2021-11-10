In pics | Hundreds trapped at border as Belarus & Poland blame each other for migrant crisis

Hundreds of migrants huddled around forest campfires in freezing temperatures on Tuesday near the Belarus-Poland border where razor wire fences and Polish border guards blocked their entry into the European Union. Video footage showed hundreds of people near a barbed-wire border fence, which some tried to force their way through. The Polish government called a crisis meeting on Monday and deployed 12,000 troops to the region. Poland has accused Belarus of pushing the migrants towards the border, describing it as hostile activity.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia say there's been a surge in the number of people trying to enter their countries illegally from Belarus in recent months. Many of them have come from the Middle East and Asia. Lukashenko’s government, which is backed by Russia, denies engineering the migrant crisis and blames Europe and the United States for the plight of the people stranded at the border.