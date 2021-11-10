In pics | Hundreds trapped at border as Belarus & Poland blame each other for migrant crisis

Hundreds of migrants huddled around forest campfires in freezing temperatures on Tuesday near the Belarus-Poland border where razor wire fences and Polish border guards blocked their entry into the European Union.  Video footage showed hundreds of people near a barbed-wire border fence, which some tried to force their way through. The Polish government called a crisis meeting on Monday and deployed 12,000 troops to the region. Poland has accused Belarus of pushing the migrants towards the border, describing it as hostile activity.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia say there's been a surge in the number of people trying to enter their countries illegally from Belarus in recent months. Many of them have come from the Middle East and Asia. Lukashenko’s government, which is backed by Russia, denies engineering the migrant crisis and blames Europe and the United States for the plight of the people stranded at the border.

A long wait for shelter

: A man holding a child reacts as the members of the Kurdish family from Dohuk in Iraq wait for the border guard patrol, near Narewka, Poland, near the Polish-Belarus border on November 9, 2021

(Photograph:AFP)

Desperate scenes

Paramedics prepare to transport an elderly woman as the border guard patrol prepares to take the family to the town of Narewka, Poland, near the Polish-Belarus border on November 9, 2021. The three-generation family of 16 members with seven minors, including the youngest who is five months old, spent about 20 days in the forest and was pushed back to Belarus eight times. They claim they were beaten and frightened with dogs by Belarusian soldiers.

(Photograph:AFP)

'I ask for asylum in Poland'

A member of a Kurdish family from Dohuk in Iraq holds a paper reading 'I ask for asylum in Poland' as the border guard patrol is about to take them to the town of Narewka, Poland, near the Polish-Belarus border on November 9, 2021. At least 2,000 migrants, including women and children, are struggling through freezing temperatures at the Poland-Belarus border

(Photograph:AFP)

Barbed fence

A picture taken on November 9, 2021 shows Poland's security personnel behind a barbed wire fence at the Belarusian-Polish border where thousands of migrants gathered aiming to enter EU member Poland.

(Photograph:AFP)

Clash at border

This handout video grab provided by Polish Defense Ministry shows an aerial view of migrants clashing with security personnel at the border between Poland and Belarus in Kuznica, on November 8, 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

Trapped at Poland-Belarus border

A picture taken on November 9, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. Poland and Belarus squared off on November 9 over thousands of migrants aiming to enter EU member Poland,

(Photograph:AFP)

No relief in sight

This handout video grab provided by Polish Defense Ministry shows an aerial view of migrants and security personnel at the border between Poland and Belarus in Kuznica, on November 8, 2021. Poland and Belarus squared off on November 9, 2021

(Photograph:AFP)

Seeking asylum

A picture taken on November 9, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. Poland and Belarus squared off on November 9 over thousands of migrants aiming to enter EU member Poland. About two dozen migrants who were detained in Lithuania after illegally crossing over from Belarus.

(Photograph:AFP)

All eyes on influx of migrants

A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows Poland's law enforcement officers watching migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border.

(Photograph:AFP)

