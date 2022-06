In pics: Hundreds protest in Tunis against president's plan for constitution

The demonstration was organised by the Salvation Front, a coalition including the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the largest party in a parliament that Saied dissolved in March.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Tunis on Sunday in a second day of protest against a constitutional referendum called by President Kais Saied that his opponents say would cement his hold on power.

What's the issue about?

The official gazette announced that law professor Sadeq Belaid would head the newly created "National Consultative Commission for a New Republic".

According to a report by AFP, Saied since last year has vowed to scrap the country’s 2014 constitution and draft a replacement to be put to referendum in July.

Saied has also created three other committees to focus on socio-economic issues, the judiciary and on national dialogue.

But many organisations including UGTT refused to take part.

Saied announced in early May the establishment of a long-awaited “national dialogue”, at the same time attacking the political parties he accuses of having plundered the country.

Many supported him for this decision however many protested against it and called it a "power grab".

