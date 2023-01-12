In pics | Hundreds of residents evacuate India's sinking town 'Joshimath'

Written By: Tanisha Rajput Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Hundreds of panicked Indian residents were asked to evacuate their homes after authorities in one of the holiest towns in the Indian Himalayas noticed that houses began developing cracks and were sinking. Joshimath, home to almost 20,000 residents, said that many have already left their places and nearly 6,000 houses and hotels were sinking.



No clue on the cause of damage

The cause of this apparent damage is unknown or unclear till now. The authorities are in search of it. However, the residents have blamed the building of roads and tunnels for nearby hydroelectric projects as the cause.

(Photograph: PTI )

The evacuations

Almost 60 families in the region have already been relocated into the shelters and many more are expected to shift out from their sinking dwellings. A source told AFP on the condition of anonymity told AFP that there are many areas marked as "demarcated unsafe."

(Photograph: PTI )

Worry for future

After being abandoned from their houses, many residents feared for their future. In these harsh cold winters, a woman named Vineeta Devi said that in October last year, cracks began to appear in her house's walls and now they are so wide that the house can collapse at any moment. She told AFP "What will happen to my children? How would they study now?"

(Photograph: AFP )

PM Modi seeks a report

After the incident was highlighted, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a high-level meeting on the same day to discuss the problems after the government formed an expert panel to carry out the investigation.

(Photograph: PTI )

Chief Minister Dhami on a visit

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is on his visit to the affected area, interacting with the affected families. During his visit, Dhami met the affected families personally and also held a press conference.

(Photograph: PTI )