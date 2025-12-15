/In pics | Hundreds gather at Bondi Pavilion to mourn those killed in Sydney terror attack

Hundreds gathered at Sydney’s Bondi Pavilion to mourn victims of the Hanukkah terror attack that killed 15 and injured over 40. Flowers were laid as leaders, including PM Albanese, joined in paying tribute to those who lost their lives.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Bondi Pavilion on Monday (Dec 15) to mourn the loss of those killed in the deadly terrorist attack at Sydney’s beach. A day earlier, two gunmen opened fire at the crowd gathered to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.
People flocked to the shooting site on Monday, placing thousands of bouquets to pay respect to the departed souls. Adults and children were seen weeping and hugging as they mourned.
In the attack, which targeted the Australian Jewish community, 15 people were killed while more than 40 were injured, including two policemen. The youngest victim who died at Bondi Beach during the shooting was a 10-year-old girl, while the oldest victim who was killed was 87 years old.
The shooting happened around 6:40 pm (Australian time). Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots, and crowds of people fled in panic along Campbell Parade. Images from the scene show two men in black clothing, seemingly armed with rifles, firing from a pedestrian bridge connecting Campbell Parade to Bondi Pavilion.
Australian authorities on Sunday (Dec 14) said the two suspected gunmen behind a deadly attack during a Hanukkah celebration were a father and his son. The 24-year-old, identified as Naveed Akram, was hospitalised, while the 50-year-old father was killed by officers at the scene.
The incident was condemned worldwide, with Prime Minister Albanese describing it as an act of “pure evil”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Australian government of “pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism” by not acting strongly enough before the shooting. US President Donald Trump said that the attack was “purely antisemitic.”
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General Sam Mostyn joined the people gathered at the impromptu memorial to honour the victims as community members and Jewish leaders sang hymns and the Australian national anthem.