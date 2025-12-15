LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In pics | Hundreds gather at Bondi Pavilion to mourn those killed in Sydney terror attack

In pics | Hundreds gather at Bondi Pavilion to mourn those killed in Sydney terror attack

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 16:47 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 16:47 IST

Hundreds gathered at Sydney’s Bondi Pavilion to mourn victims of the Hanukkah terror attack that killed 15 and injured over 40. Flowers were laid as leaders, including PM Albanese, joined in paying tribute to those who lost their lives.

Hundreds mourn Bondi Beach shooting victims
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Hundreds mourn Bondi Beach shooting victims

Hundreds of people gathered at the Bondi Pavilion on Monday (Dec 15) to mourn the loss of those killed in the deadly terrorist attack at Sydney’s beach. A day earlier, two gunmen opened fire at the crowd gathered to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Thousands of bouquets
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Thousands of bouquets

People flocked to the shooting site on Monday, placing thousands of bouquets to pay respect to the departed souls. Adults and children were seen weeping and hugging as they mourned.

Shooting kills 15, injures over 40
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Shooting kills 15, injures over 40

In the attack, which targeted the Australian Jewish community, 15 people were killed while more than 40 were injured, including two policemen. The youngest victim who died at Bondi Beach during the shooting was a 10-year-old girl, while the oldest victim who was killed was 87 years old.

What happened at Bondi Beach?
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

What happened at Bondi Beach?

The shooting happened around 6:40 pm (Australian time). Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots, and crowds of people fled in panic along Campbell Parade. Images from the scene show two men in black clothing, seemingly armed with rifles, firing from a pedestrian bridge connecting Campbell Parade to Bondi Pavilion.

Father, son shooters
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Father, son shooters

Australian authorities on Sunday (Dec 14) said the two suspected gunmen behind a deadly attack during a Hanukkah celebration were a father and his son. The 24-year-old, identified as Naveed Akram, was hospitalised, while the 50-year-old father was killed by officers at the scene.

‘Pure evil’ terror act
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

‘Pure evil’ terror act

The incident was condemned worldwide, with Prime Minister Albanese describing it as an act of “pure evil”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Australian government of “pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism” by not acting strongly enough before the shooting. US President Donald Trump said that the attack was “purely antisemitic.”

PM Albanese, Governor Mostyn pay tribute
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

PM Albanese, Governor Mostyn pay tribute

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General Sam Mostyn joined the people gathered at the impromptu memorial to honour the victims as community members and Jewish leaders sang hymns and the Australian national anthem.

Trending Photo

Who were Rob Reiner’s parents? Carl and Estelle Reiner and their Hollywood legacy
7

Who were Rob Reiner’s parents? Carl and Estelle Reiner and their Hollywood legacy

Asia Power Index 2025: Top 7 most powerful countries in the world — Check where India, US and China rank
7

Asia Power Index 2025: Top 7 most powerful countries in the world — Check where India, US and China rank

'I’m Jewish, but believe in Jesus': Why Rob Reiner praised Charlie Kirk’s wife just before his own death?
7

'I’m Jewish, but believe in Jesus': Why Rob Reiner praised Charlie Kirk’s wife just before his own death?

IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target
5

IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target

From RCB’s IPL triumph to Women’s World Cup glory: India’s 5 most searched sporting events of 2025
5

From RCB’s IPL triumph to Women’s World Cup glory: India’s 5 most searched sporting events of 2025