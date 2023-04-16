In pics | Hundereds of activists rally in support of abortion pills at US Supreme Court

| Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Hundreds of abortion rights activists assembled on the streets outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday to protest against a ruling by a federal judge in Texas aimed at cutting off nationwide access to a widespread abortion drug, mifepristone. The protesters gathered outside the court building chanted "Judges are not doctors," and "Keep abortion legal."

A march to reclaim autonomy

People take part in a march for abortion rights from Pershing Square to City Hall in Los Angeles, April 15, 2023. The US Supreme Court on April 14 temporarily preserved access to mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill, in an 11th-hour ruling preventing lower court restrictions on the drug from coming into force.

(Photograph: AFP )

Outraged!

Many septuagenarians were also marching in front of the Supreme Court, outraged to see restrictions piling up in the country, fifty years after having fought for the right to an abortion.

(Photograph: AFP )

For medication abortion

Medication abortions account for more than half of US abortions, making them increasingly the focus of the legal fight over abortion rights. They're also more discreet and affordable than other forms of abortion.

(Photograph: AFP )

This protest won't stop

Other protests in support of mifepristone access and abortion rights took place across the country Saturday, including in South Dakota, Texas, Chicago and Florida. More are expected Sunday.

(Photograph: AFP )

Anti-abortion protesters make their presence

Tensions were palpable during the protest as it was briefly interrupted by a small group of anti-abortion protesters proclaiming over a megaphone that "abortion is murder."

(Photograph: AFP )

US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a march for abortion rights in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, April 15, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )