India is a land of diverse cultures, traditions, and festivals. Dusshera is one of them. Dusshera, also known as Vijayadashami 'or' will be celebrated on October 5 this year.

A major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navratri honours nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Dusshera falls on the 10th day of the month of Ashvin in the Hindu lunar calendar.

The festival commemorates that truth always wins.

Take a look at how India is celebrating Dusshera this year: