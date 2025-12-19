/In Pics | How death of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi sparked violence in Bangladesh

Violence erupted across Bangladesh after radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi’s death. Protests saw arson, vandalism and attacks on media offices and landmarks. Hadi, shot by masked men, later died in Singapore; police launched a manhunt.
Violent overnight protests sparked in Bangladesh after the death of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Thursday (Dec 18). Thousands of people took to the streets after his death, demanding his killers’ arrest. Angry protestors set fire to several buildings in the capital, including offices of two leading newspapers, with staff trapped inside.
Protesters also blocked a major highway that connects Dhaka with other parts of the country and vandalised the home of a former minister in Chittagong in southeastern Bangladesh. The residence of Bangladesh’s first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Sheikh Hasina, was also vandalised and set on fire by violent protesters. Meanwhile, stones were hurled at the Assistant High Commission of India and the nearby residences of officials in the port city of Chittagong.
On Friday (Dec 19), at least three cases of arson were reported in Dhaka. Buildings of newspapers, Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were targeted in the attacks. The protestors have accused the two largest papers of aligning with India, where Sheikh Hasina has been staying after her ouster.
Hadi, the leader of the country’s 2024 pro-democracy uprising, was a polarising figure known for his strong anti-India stance. He was shot by masked assailants while leaving a mosque in Dhaka. Hadi was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (Dec 18).
The 32-year-old was the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student group of Dhaka University that was established following the July Revolution in 2024. Inquilab Mancha describes itself as a “revolutionary cultural platform inspired by the spirit of uprising.” The group played a key role in the violent student-led protest that led to the downfall of Hasina’s government.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh police have launched a manhunt for Hadi’s shooter. The authorities have released photographs of two key suspects in the killing and have offered a reward of 5 million taka (about $42,000) for any information leading to their arrest.