In Pics | Hotel workers in one of the largest strikes in southern California

| Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Thousands of hotel workers are striking in Los Angeles to protest against low wages and high housing costs. According to the union officials, the workers demand pay hikes along with improved benefits and better working conditions, as they couldn't afford to live close to where they work.

Unite Here Local 11

The strike was declared by Unite Here Local 11, a labour union representing about 15,000 employees at over 60 prominent hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties after the workers' deal came to an end. The strike is being called one of the largest in the hospitality industry of the US in recent years.

(Photograph: AFP )

Housing unaffordable for hotel workers

Hotel workers, including front-desk agents, cooks, dishwashers, housekeepers, bellhops and waiters, face problems in finding affordable housing in the cities they work in. While the industry was flourishing with profits, many workers were unable to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the union said.

(Photograph: AFP )

Workers compelled to relocate

According to a Reuters report, the union mentions a survey that shows 53% of the hotel staff have been compelled to relocate or will relocate in the near future due to the high cost of housing while many workers have to commute hours from places outside the city.

(Photograph: AFP )

Strike ahead of Fourth of July

The strike in over a dozen hotels came just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, a high tourism season when the US celebrates its Independence. The numbers are expected to increase as the strike progresses during the peak summer travel season in Southern California.

(Photograph: AFP )

Workers outside prominent hotels

The picture shows hotel workers on a strike outside the InterContinental Hotel, a luxury hotel in Los Angeles, California. The strike included several other major hotels including JW Marriott LA Live, Millennium Biltmore, Hotel Indigo, and others.

(Photograph: AFP )

Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites deal

Meanwhile, the union reached an agreement with the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown LA, its largest employer, preventing a strike against that property. The hotels would remain open, with management and other staff filling in for workers who are on strike, said the industry bargaining group, according to a Reuters report.

(Photograph: AFP )

Labour disputes in Los Angeles

This year, Los Angeles has been a central location for various labour disputes including the Hollywood writers' strike and school support workers' march for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Another strike of dockworkers was averted at the ports of Los Angeles with a contract deal that could have disrupted the supply chains in the US.

(Photograph: AFP )