In Pics | Historic inauguration of India's new parliament by PM Modi

Written By: Prisha Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

The new parliament building was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Sunday (May 28). The parliament was built as part of the Central Vista project of the government. It has been constructed in a span of two years by Tata Projects Limited, a Tata Group company.



'Sarv-dharma' prayers

Before the parliament's inauguration, the prime minister attended a ‘havan’ and multi-faith or 'sarv-dharma' prayers, in which he was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, union ministers and CMs of different states.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM performs 'Ganapati Homam'

PM performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods and sought their blessings. Adheenams from various mutts of Tamil Nadu also arrived at the inauguration ceremony.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM prostrates before Sengol

PM prostrated before the 'Sengol' and paid his respects. The 'Sengol' is a historical sceptre whose name has originated from the Tamil word "semmai" which means righteousness.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sengol installed in Lok Sabha

The Adheenams handed over the historic 'Sengol' to PM Modi who then installed it in the Lok Sabha chamber, next to the chair of the speaker, in a special enclosure.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Unveiling of plaque

PM Modi unveiled the plaque and inaugurated the new parliament building of India.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM felicitates workers

PM Modi met the workers who were employed in the new parliament building's construction and felicitated them.

(Photograph: Twitter )