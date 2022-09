Moschino

To describe his playful spring/summer 2023 show for Moschino at MFW, Jeremy Scott said, "You have to save space for joy." With his "Inflation Chick" collection, he created one of the rarest fashion moments in MFW history and came up with a collection that tickled everyone's funny bone. For the collection, the designer imbued his ladylike silhouettes with inflatable elements and the results are admirable, to say the least.

(Photograph:Twitter)