In pics: Here's a list of countries that have imposed travel curbs on passengers from China

| Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Nearly a dozen of countries have imposed travel restrictions for flyers from China, which has been battling a surge of Covid infections in the past one month. China has been witnessing a resurgent virus outbreak after it lifted its stringent COVID-19 restrictions in December, following a rare, but massive, protest by the people that saw them locked up in some form of lockdown for more than years. On Saturday, China recorded more than 7,000 new infections and one death. However, several countries and the WHO believe that Beijing is not releasing the real extent of the spread of Covid and that the numbers are downplaying the situation. Here's a list of countries that have decided to screen passengers from China.

United States

As of January 5, the United States will require negative Covid tests taken within two days of departure —or documentation proving passengers have recovered from the virus within the last 90 days — for all entries from China. Acceptable tests include "a PCR test or an antigen self-test administered and monitored by a telehealth service or a licensed provider", according to the US Centers for Disease Control. The rules include those travelling from Hong Kong and Macau.

(Photograph: AFP )

Israel

Israel is requiring Covid tests on foreigners intending to travel from China, with a screening centre set up to test arrivals who volunteered.

(Photograph: AFP )

Canada

Canada is asking travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid test taken no more than two days before their departure.

(Photograph: AFP )

European Union

Starting January 5, all those arriving in France from China must present a negative PCR test result, or a rapid antigen test, that was taken less than 48 hours before their flight. Italy and Spain have also imposed Covid test requirements. European countries are set to meet this week to discuss a joint response to the issue, with incoming EU presidency holder Sweden saying it was "seeking a common policy for the entire EU when it comes to the introduction of possible entry restrictions".

(Photograph: AFP )

India

India will require travellers from China and a spate of other Asian countries to provide a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of departure to the country.

(Photograph: AFP )

Australia

Australia is also requiring travellers from China —including Hong Kong and Macau — to provide a negative Covid-19 test before arrival, citing a "lack of comprehensive information" from Beijing about the outbreak.

(Photograph: AFP )

Japan

Japan was one of the first countries to impose new rules on arrivals from China, requiring them to submit a negative Covid test. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days at designated facilities and Tokyo will also cap flights coming from mainland China.

(Photograph: AFP )

South Korea

South Korea has also taken steps to screen travellers from China, requiring them to provide a negative Covid test before and after arrival. Travellers from Hong Kong and Macau are exempt from the rules.

(Photograph: AFP )

United Kingdom

In rules that come into effect on January 5, all travellers to the UK from China must submit a negative test before boarding. The UK government also said it would test "a sample of arrivals" to monitor for new variants.

(Photograph: AFP )

Morocco

The north African nation of Morocco has taken some of the strictest measures, banning entry outright for all travellers from China. The ban will take effect on January 3 and last until further notice, "in order to avoid a new wave of contaminations in Morocco and all its consequences", the country's foreign ministry said.

(Photograph: AFP )

Qatar

Qatar joined the growing list of countries requiring travellers from China to provide a negative Covid result before boarding a flight. The flyers have to submit the test result 48 hours before the departure. Qatar's state news agency QNA on Monday reported that the Covid test is mandatory regardless of vaccination status. The measures will come into effect on Tuesday.

(Photograph: AFP )