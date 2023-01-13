In Pics | Here are some countries with morality police. Take a look!

| Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

With ongoing hijab protests in Iran, the country's morality police gained international dishonour. Talking about morality police, you'll be surprised to know that Iran is not the only country with Islamic police or the first accused to ill-treat its citizens. Below is the list of countries with morality police, scroll to know more:

Iran

Iran's Gasht-e-Ershad formed in 2005 ensures that all women wear headscarves and loose clothing when in public. These rules shall be complied with by non-Muslims. Violators can be fined and lashed and can also be sent to reeducation centres. The committee was formed after Iran's 1979 revolution. (IC: Wikimedia commmons)

Afghanistan

It comes as no surprise that whenever we talk of Islamic mistreatment and Afghanistan is among them. Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the Taliban reestablished the ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of voice, by enforcing Islamic laws. Women must cover their faces and should be accompanied by a male companion. In case of violation, alleged victims suffered beatings and even public executions.

Saudi Arabia

The Middle East Asia country launched its first Islamic morality police in 1926 after the rise of Wahhabism. For decades, the Mutawa enforced harsh rules on its citizens including gender segregation.

Nigeria

The Hisbah Corps police Muslims in Nigeria began in 1999, being the most active in Kano state. Though the police have no presence in the predominantly area of the Christian south and do not have the secular police power to arrest. (IC: Wikimedia commons)

Indonesia

Indonesia's 'Wilayatul Hisbah' known as sharia police only have its jurisdiction in Aceh Province with sharia law since 2001. Like Iran, women in the region should wear loose-fitting clothes and headscarves.

