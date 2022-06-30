In Pics: Has the Indian startup party halted? Recent layoffs leave thousands unemployed

Recently, Edutech unicorn start-up Byju’s has laid off over 2,500 employees across its group companies in order to aggressively cut costs. Demand for edtech services has moderated after two consecutive years of hypergrowth, according to a Moneycontrol report quoting sources. But, Byju's says only 500 employees are affected by the 'restructuring'.

The year 2022 did not start well for the larger economic world, as a global sell-off pressure prompted a stock market crash earlier this month. This has consequently seen startup funding slow down.

