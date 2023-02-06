In Pics | Harrowing images emerge of Turkiye's deadly earthquake

Written By: Prisha Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

A powerful earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Turkiye and Syria on Monday morning, roughly waking up the citizens sleeping in their cosy beds, only to make many of them fall into their deepest slumber.



Toll continues to rise as rescue operations carry on

More than 1,400 people lost their lives in the disaster and it is believed that hundreds of people are still trapped under the debris, and the toll continues to rise as rescue workers search for survivors amid mounds of wreckage in the devastated cities.

(Photograph: AFP )

Buildings turn to pancaked floors

On the two sides of the border, residents woke up to the pre-dawn quake and hurriedly rushed on the streets. In seconds, huge, multi-storied buildings turned into pancaked floors, while people continued to face 50 major aftershocks.

(Photograph: AFP )

Searching for lives amid concrete and metals

As the search for survivors continued, residents and rescue workers continued to rummage through concrete and tangles of metals. In Turkiye, a hospital collapsed. Patients, which included newborns, were rescued from facilities in Syria.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Don't have the strength anymore'

In Adana, a city in Turkey, a resident said that three buildings collapsed near his home. “I don’t have the strength anymore,” called out one survivor, stranded beneath the debris, as rescue workers tried to save him, narrated journalism student Muhammet Fatih Yavus.

(Photograph: AFP )

Don't know how high the death toll will be, says president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise. Our hope is that we recover from this disaster with the least loss of life possible.”



(Photograph: Agencies )

Disaster strikes Aleppo, Hama

It was reported that thousands of buildings in the Syrian cities of Aleppo and Hama also collapsed, along with Turkish cities, as many people lost their lives and their kins.

(Photograph: AFP )

Horror continues

Southeast Turkey was again struck by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Monday afternoon, stated the US Geological Survey, hours after the natural disaster destroyed the region.



(Photograph: Twitter )