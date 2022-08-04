In pics | Hanging, drowning, holding on: Ravaging Kentucky floods lead to dramatic rescues

Updated: Aug 04, 2022

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday (August 1) that floods caused by excessive rains in eastern Kentucky have claimed the lives of at least 37 people, including four children. He also issued a warning that more hazardous weather is on its way to the area. Beshear announced 30 deaths on Monday morning, and five more in the afternoon briefing when he warned that there will be more to come. He reported two more deaths on Twitter a few hours later. Authorities kept up their efforts to rescue locals and give thousands of displaced people food and shelter. Officials claim that the weather has hindered efforts.
 

Hanging by a thread

A man is rescued from flooding by the crew of a U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter in eastern Kentucky, July 28-29.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Drowning in debris

Members of the Tennessee Task Force One search and rescue team wade through the debris-filled Troublesome Creek, after a search dog detected the scent of a potential victim in Perry County, Kentucky, on July 31.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Holding on

A woman is rescued from flooding by the crew of a U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter in eastern Kentucky, July 28-29.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Destroyed by a wave

Reggie Ritchie comforts his wife Della as they pause while clearing out their destroyed manufactured home destroyed by the flooding from Troublesome Creek behind them in Fisty, Kentucky, on July 29.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Memories remain

Old photographs, among the archives being kept in a basement of the Settlement School and damaged in the flooding, hang from a clothesline to help them dry after being cleaned in Hindman, Kentucky, on August 1.  
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

By the boat

A rescue team member evacuates residents from their homes in a boat through flooded streets, in Breathitt County, Kentucky, on July 28.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Children suffer

Children exit a U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter after being rescued from flooding in eastern Kentucky, July 28-29. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Water water everywhere, not a drop to drink

A Kentucky National Guard flight crew from 2/147th Bravo Co. flies over a flooded area in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky, July 29. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

