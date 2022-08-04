In pics | Hanging, drowning, holding on: Ravaging Kentucky floods lead to dramatic rescues

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday (August 1) that floods caused by excessive rains in eastern Kentucky have claimed the lives of at least 37 people, including four children. He also issued a warning that more hazardous weather is on its way to the area. Beshear announced 30 deaths on Monday morning, and five more in the afternoon briefing when he warned that there will be more to come. He reported two more deaths on Twitter a few hours later. Authorities kept up their efforts to rescue locals and give thousands of displaced people food and shelter. Officials claim that the weather has hindered efforts.

