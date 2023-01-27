In Pics | Haiti police killings trigger fresh protests in Caribbean nation

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Haiti police killings trigger fresh protests in the Caribbean nation. The latest protests took place at Prime Minister Ariel Henry's official residence.

In rage over killings, Haiti police forced their way into country's main airport

In a rage over the recent killings of Haiti police personnel, the officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport. The arm gangs are tightening their grip over the Caribbean nation triggering fresh protests.

Protestors attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's official residence

The notorious armed gangs are expanding their reach across the nation. In the latest protests, some protesters were dressed in civilian clothes. They identified themselves as police and attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's official residence, as per Reuters. As Henry was arriving from a trip to Argentina, the protesters flooded the airport.

Vitelhomme, Savien gang get active, several police personnel killed

Police killings have been rising up in recent times in Haiti. According to Haiti's National Police and local reports, four police officers near the capital were killed by the Vitelhomme gang, while shootouts on Wednesday with the Savien gang in the town of Liancourt left another seven officers dead.

US called Haiti police killings an act of 'heinous violence'

As Haiti continues to remain under fire due to the recent protests, US Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols expressed condolences to the families of police officers killed in the latest violence. He said the United States would continue to "impose costs on those responsible for this heinous violence."



UN moots sending foreign strike force to contain criminal groups

The United Nations is mooting sending a foreign strike force to confront the criminal groups active in Haiti. This UN proposal was originally made three months ago however no country has offered to lead such a force.



