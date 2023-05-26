In Pics | 'Gummy squirrel’ and thousands of mysterious deep-sea species discovered

Written By: Prisha Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

The scientists have catalogued a trove of biodiversity in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, which is a large area of the Pacific Ocean between Mexico and Hawaii and has been a favourite of deep-sea mining companies that wish to exploit its mineral wealth.

Gummy squirrel

Psychropotes longicauda has been nicknamed the ‘gummy squirrel’ due to its long tail and resemblance to one type of jelly sweet. (Image courtesy: Natural History Museum)

Amperima

This species is called Amperima. Most of the creatures that have been identified by scientists while exploring the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) are new to the subject of science and hence, have no names. (Image courtesy: Natural History Museum)

Abyssopathes cf lyra

This species is part of the Cnidaria phylum. The species' distinguishing feature is cnidocytes which are specialised cells that are used by them mainly for capturing prey. (Image courtesy: Natural History Museum)

Tunicate

This creature was discovered by remote-controlled vehicles which were moving inside the seabed at depths of 4,000 to 6,000 metres. (Image courtesy: Natural History Museum)

Munidopsis

This is a lobster-shaped species. The first ‘CCZ checklist’ has been created by an international team of scientists by compiling all the records from expeditions. (Image courtesy: Natural History Museum)

Elpidiidae

This species belongs to a family of deep-sea cucumbers. (Image courtesy: Natural History Museum)

Urchin

It is an echinoderm which is a phylum of marine invertebrate animals and also includes sponges. (Image courtesy: Natural History Museum)

Bathymetrinae incert

This is a new species of deep-sea macrofauna which was discovered by scientists on a recent expedition. (Image courtesy: Natural History Museum)

