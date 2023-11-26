In Pics | 'Glory to Ukraine': Monument unveiled for Ukrainian soldier killed on video

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

A monument has been unveiled in honour of Oleksandr Matsievskiy, a Ukrainian soldier who gained widespread attention through a video in which he declared "Glory to Ukraine" before seemingly being shot dead. The video, shared in March, showed Matsievskiy, a sniper from the Chernihiv region, standing in a wooded area without visible weapons, smoking a cigarette, and then slumping to the ground, apparently shot by unseen assailants.



Ukraine honours soldier killed by Russian troops on video

Ukraine honoured Oleksandr Matsievskiy, a soldier allegedly killed by Russia. His last words were "Slava Ukraini" or "Glory to Ukraine" before he fell into a shallow hole in the ground after being shot.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Matsievskiy remembered with statue in hometown

The chilling video of Oleksandr Matsievskiy's final moments shocked the world. Now, his northern hometown commemorates him with a solemn statue.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Criminal investigation launched into soldier's death

Kyiv launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death while condemning the "brutal and brazen" act.



(Photograph: Twitter )

'Heroyam Slava' trends in honour of Matsievskiy

The hashtag "Heroyam Slava" or "Glory to the Heroes" flooded timelines on social media platforms. It is a traditional response to "Slava Ukraini" in honour of the fallen soldiers.

(Photograph: Twitter )

'I will never let them capture me'

His mother Paraska Demchuk said, "He would say to me, 'Mum, I will never let them capture me'." "He wouldn't just bandy words about. It was on the inside, it was like a core inside him," she added.



(Photograph: Twitter )