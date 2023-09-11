In pics | G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with world leaders

Source: Twitter

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 02:22 AM IST

PM Modi meets his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. "We talked about ways to enhance friendship between our nations. The scope of cooperation for our businesses is immense. We also look forward to strong ties in clean energy, semiconductors, digital technology and more," said Modi, on X after the bilateral meeting.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM Modi and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. "Our talks were fruitful and will surely add momentum to the strong relations between India and Nigeria. Our key focus areas are trade and cultural exchanges," said the Indian PM.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. "Ties between India and Brazil are very strong. We talked about ways to boost trade and cooperation in agriculture, technology and more. I also conveyed my best wishes for Brazil’s upcoming G20 Presidency," said PM Modi, on X after the meeting.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM Modi meets with EU officials

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the European Union officials, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. "Subjects such as improved connectivity, trade and technology featured prominently in our discussions. India-EU cooperation in futuristic sectors including green hydrogen is very laudatory," said PM Modi, on X.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Bilateral talks between PM Modi and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 'extensive deliberations' with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. "Reviewing the complete spectrum of bilateral relations, we agreed to further boost commercial and cultural ties between India and the Republic of Korea," said PM Modi, on X after the meeting.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of G20 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Scholz who arrived in New Delhi, on Saturday (September 9), was seen disembarking the flight donning an eye patch. This comes as the 65-year-old, last week, said that he injured his face while jogging last week. During the meeting, Modi thanked Scholz for "enriching the G20 Summit with his views. Also discussed how India and Germany can continue working together in clean energy, innovation and work towards a better planet," said the Indian PM.

(Photograph: Twitter )

India and Turkey to 'further cement' ties: PM Modi after meeting Turkish president

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders spoke about "ways to further cement trade and infrastructure linkages between India and Türkiye," said the Indian PM, on X.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM Modi held bilateral meeting with AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, who was representing the African Union (AU) on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. During their talks Modi congratulated Assoumani once again on AU joining the G20 family, said the Indian PM, on X. "Comoros is vital to India’s SAGAR Vision. Our deliberations included ways to enhance cooperation in areas like shipping, trade and more," he added.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM Modi met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi and discussed "the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors." On being asked if issues like Khalistan extremism and "foreign interference” came up during his discussion with Modi during the G20 Summit, Trudeau during a press conference said, "Both the issues came up. Over the years, with PM Modi, we have had many conversations on both of those issues."

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM Modi held a lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a "very productive lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. During the lunch, the two leaders "discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress," said the Indian PM, on X.

(Photograph: Twitter )