IN PICS | From Wagner group's advance toward Moscow to withdrawal

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

Wagner group's withdrawal comes after an agreement facilitated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The fighters have returned to their respective bases, with assurances given for their safety. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is set to relocate to Belarus in accordance with the agreement. The global community, particularly Western leaders, has voiced apprehensions regarding the unrest unfolding in Russia, a nation possessing the largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

Wagner group deployed near Russian military headquarters

Wagner private mercenary group was seen crossing a street as they were deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Woman walking her dog passes by Wagner fighters

Against the backdrop of a tank labeled "Siberia," a woman walking her dog passes by fighters of the Wagner private mercenary group deployed on a street near the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Wagner group fighters pose for a photo

On June 24, members of the Wagner private mercenary group, while being deployed near the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, take a moment to pose for a photograph.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Wagner group fighters resting in Russia's Rostov-on-Don cafe

As they are deployed near the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, members of the Wagner private mercenary group take a moment to rest in a cafe on June 24.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Woman walks past fighters of the Wagner private mercenary group

On June 24, a woman walks past fighters of the Wagner private mercenary group on a street near the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Fuel depot on fire in southern city of Voronezh, Russia

A fuel depot in the southern city of Voronezh, Russia, was engulfed in flames on 24 June amidst reports of a mutiny from Wagner mercenaries, with Moscow stating that the army was actively engaged in "combat" operations in the region.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Moscow: Wagner group recruitment posters removed

In Moscow, banners promoting the recruitment of the Wagner mercenary group were observed being removed from billboards on Saturday.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Wagner group fighter returning to their bases

Members of the Wagner private mercenary group withdrew from the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and made their return to bases.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Prigozhin leaves from headquarters of the Southern Military District

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, departs from the headquarters of the Southern Military District as the group carries out its withdrawal from Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24.



(Photograph: Reuters )