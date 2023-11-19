IN PICS: From Virat Kohli to Travis Head, from ecstasy to heartbreaks - Top 5 moments from ODI World Cup final

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Australia got the better of India in the summit clash of the ODI World Cup as they clinched their sixth title in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Travis Head was the star of the show as he dominated the show with 137-run knock to down hosts India while there were heartbreak moments for Team India including Virat Kohli's wicket. Here are the top five moments from the match.

India lose Rohit, Shreyas early

It was a double jot for Team India after Australia jolted the Men in Blue in quick succession as the hosts lost grip while batting first. India lost Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession as the Aussies stamped their authority on the contest. Rohit was dismissed on 47 after a superb catch by Travis Head while Shreyas was dismissed on 4 by opposition skipper Pat Cummins. This resulted in India being 81/3 after 10.2 overs while Shreyas was caught behind by Josh Inglis on 4.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pat Cummins gets Virat’s prize wicket

Australia skipper Pat Cummins broke millions if not billions of hearts in the Indian innings after the prize wicket of Virat Kohli in the 29th over. The former Indian captain who has enjoyed a stellar ODI World Cup so far was dismissed for 54 by Cummins that has seen his batting campaign come to an end. The wicket proved to be decisive after the Aussies produced the breakthrough at the right moment in the match.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Starc, Cummins narrow India to 240

Indian batters were caught flat in the ODI World Cup final as Australia restricted them to 240. Considering India’s rich form with the bat in the tournament, the off-power show saw smiles on five-time champions and their fans at mid-innings. KL Rahul was the top scorer for Team India with 66 while Virat Kohli scored 54, but failed to convert his innings into a big one. Both Starc and Cummins ended with three and two wickets respectively.

(Photograph: Twitter )

India fight for win with good start

India made a good start while ball in hand as they scalped David Warner (7), Mitchell Marsh (15), and Steven Smith (4) to break the Australian back. They Aussies were reduced to 47/3 at one point with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah on fire in the contest. However, the Aussies recovered well to clinch the World Cup.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Head, Labuschagne win it for the Aussies

Having been tasked to chase 241, the Aussies made light work of the Indian team despite them being 47/3 at one stage. Head and Labuschagne would stitch a match-winning partnership of 192 runs for the fourth wicket that saw the Aussies home and win their sixth World Cup. Head’s 137-run knock consisted of 15 fours and 4 sixes while Labuschagne’s innings consisted of 4 fours as they took the onus from a difficult position.

(Photograph: Twitter )