In pics | From Queen Elizabeth II to Shinzo Abe, here are 2022's notable deaths

| Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

This year, we have lost many renowned global personalities leaving millions of followers with a huge void in their hearts. From Queen Elizabeth II to the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the following are some of 2022's most notable deaths:



Queen Elizabeth II

The longest-reigning queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth the second passed away on September 07 at the age of 96, AFP reported The queen had reduced her public appearances due to her bad health. Her health issues left her unable to stand and walk freely. She was at her Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It had been 70 years since the queen succeeded her father King George VI in 1952. She celebrated her Platinum Jubliee this year.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mikhail Gorbachev

The former Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev passed away at the age of 91 on August 30. The leader was known who brought the Cold War to a peaceful end. Gorbachev came to power in 1982 and introduced several reforms for the Soviet Union and the world as well. His health had been deteriorating recenlty. Medical experts said that he had been suffering from a long and serious illness.

(Photograph: AFP )

Shinzo Abe

Japan's former prime minister was shot dead on July 8 evening during election campaigns. The 67-year-old leader was one of the country's longest-serving prime ministers. He resigned from the position in 2020. After being shot, he was flown to a hospital in a helicopter. From US President Joe Biden to India's PM Narendra Modi, world leaders paid their tribute.

(Photograph: AFP )

Vladimir Zhirinovsky

Russia's ultranationalist political leader passed away at the age of 75 on April 06 after he contracted coronavirus and died weeks after in hospital with pneumonia. As per reports, the leader had eight COVID-19 vaccinations. His death was confirmed by the parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The leader in Dec 2021 predicted that Russia would invade Ukraine. Before entering politics, he ran a Soviet state-approved Jewish cultural organisation.

(Photograph: AFP )

Shireen Abu Akleh

Shireen a Palestinian-American journalist who worked for Al-Jazeera was killed on 11 May 2022. As per reports, she was covering a raid by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in West Bank wearing a blue vest with "Press" written on it, and was shot and killed.

(Photograph: AFP )