In pics | Prominent politicians, organisations lose their blue check on Twitter
It's the end of an era, on Twitter, as the social media platform moved to remove the legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts as now only those who have paid for the company's Twitter Blue which costs $8/month for web and $11/month through the app on iOS and Android will be able to retain their verified accounts.
Here are some prominent names that lost their blue check marks on Twitter.
Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder, businessman, author and philanthropist, Bill Gates among thousands of users who lost their Twitter verified check, on Friday.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Donald Trump
Former United States President Donald Trump whose Twitter account was recently reinstated also lost his blue check on Twitter.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hillary Clinton
Former United States Secretary of State and American politician also lost her blue check on Twitter.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rahul Gandhi
The now former Member of Parliament and Indian politician from Congress party, loses, Rahul Gandhi Twitter blue check.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
The Chief Minister of the Indian State of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, among those who lost Twitter blue check.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal
The Chief Minister of the Indian capital Arvind Kejriwal loses blue tick on Twitter.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Human Rights Watch
The prominent United States-based international non-governmental organisation loses Twitter blue check, on Friday.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
The France-based international non-profit and non-governmental organisation, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), loses the blue check on Twitter.