In pics | From New York to Alaska: US marks 22 years since 9/11 attacks

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

US marks 22 years of the deadliest attack on American soil

On Monday (September 11), Americans across the United States paused to mark 22 years of the horror and legacy of the 9/11 attack, with solemn tributes unfolding since morning. People gathered at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on US soil which killed nearly 3,000 people. Image shows a person looking at the names on the 9/11 memorial pool prior to a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City.

(Photograph: AFP )

American lawmakers attend a remembrance ceremony in New York

Several American lawmakers including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and US Vice President Kamala Harris were seen attending a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City. VP Harris arrived in New York City on Monday (Sep 11) after recently attending the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta hosted by outgoing chair Indonesia. President Joe Biden will be heading to Alaska after attending the G20 Summit in India and his visit to Vietnam, as a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the nation, however remote. (Left to Right) Image shows Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, US Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

(Photograph: AFP )

What happened on 9/11?

On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. The series of suicide attacks for which Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda claimed responsibility reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears and led to a US-led war in Afghanistan. As it prompted then-President George W. Bush to launch a "global war on terror" that included a military assault on Afghanistan to find Bin Laden. Bin Laden evaded capture until he was killed in a US raid on his Pakistan compound in 2011 ordered by then-President Barack Obama.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Bell of Hope honours the 9/11 attack victims

The Bell of Hope (in the image) rang out in St. Paul's Chapel in New York on Monday (September 11) at 8:46 am (local time) when the first of two planes hit the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The Bell of Hope has rung on every anniversary since 2002 when it was presented to New York City by London to honour the nearly 3,000 people who were killed during the attacks.

(Photograph: Reuters )

American flag unfurled at the Pentagon

An American flag was unfurled on the side of the Pentagon, on Monday morning to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attack. In September 11, 2001, one of the planes also crashed into the Pentagon killing at least 125 people at the headquarters of the US Department of Defense in Virginia as well as all 64 people on the plane.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Flags fly half staff in Washington DC

With nearly all officials in the executive branch of the US government commemorating the 9/11 attacks, First Lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Virginia, on Monday. Harris’s husband and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will visit Shanksville, Pennsylvania where the passengers on Flight 93, on Sep 11, 2001, downed a plane which the terrorists had hoped to use to attack Washington DC. Image shows American flags fly at half staff around the Washington Monument on the National Mall to mark the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.

(Photograph: AFP )