Published: Jun 05, 2025, 14:52 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 14:52 IST
From the beginning of 2025, more than 50 people have been killed in stampedes at places like temples, railway stations, and at the Maha Kumbh, among others. Here's a look at some of the major stampedes that occurred in India.
(Photograph:PTI/ANI)
In Pics | From Mumbai Railway Station to RCB celebration: List 10 of major stampedes in India
(Photograph:PTI)
June 4, 2025
At least 11 people were killed and multiple were injured in a stampede during the celebration of the RCB's IPL win after 18 years.
(Photograph:PTI)
January 29, 2025
A massive stampede occurred during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, 30 people were killed and 60 were injured.
(Photograph:PTI)
February 15, 2025
A stampede broke out at New Delhi Railway Station's platforms 14 and 15, in which 18 people were killed and 15 injured.
(Photograph:PTI)
May 3, 2025
A stampede occurred during an annual festival of the Sri Lairai Devi temple at Shirgao village in Goa. Six people were killed and almost 100 were injured.
(Photograph:PTI)
January 8, 2025
Around six people were killed and several were injured after a stampede occurred at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills.
(Photograph:PTI)
July 2, 2024
At least 121 people were killed, women and children included, in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras during a prayer meeting organised by self-styled godman, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari.
(Photograph:PTI)
September 29, 2017
23 people were killed and 36 were injured in a stampede on the narrow bridge connecting the Elphinstone Road station of the Western Railway with Parel station of the Central Railway in Mumbai.
(Photograph:PTI)
July 14, 2015
During a stampede at a major bathing spot on the banks of the Godavari river, at least 27 people were killed during 'Pushkaram' festival in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.
(Photograph:PTI)
October 13, 2013
Around 115 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a stampede during the Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district.
(Photograph:PTI)
December 23, 2024
During the screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, a 35-year-old woman was killed and her 9-year-old son was severely injured.