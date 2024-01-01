In Pics | From 'Melodi' selfie to G20 summit, here are PM Modi's picture-perfect moments from 2023
Written By: Navya Beri | Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 07:07 AM IST
The year-end pictures released by the Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had the viral 'Melodi' selfie clicked by Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the spotlight. The selfie, clicked during the COP28 summit in Dubai, became the most viral political selfie of all time.
'Melodi' selfie
Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy takes a selfie with PM Modi during COP28 Summit.
G20 Leaders' Summit
PM Modi at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi representing Bharat
Tejas sortie
PM Modi while taking a sortie on the Tejas aircraft at HAL in Bengaluru.
World Cup 2023 Final
PM Modi consoles Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli post World Cup 2023 Final
Bastille Day 2023
PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during the Bastille Day 2023 Celebrations in France.