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IN PICS | From LA to New York, 'No Kings' protest sweep US as thousands protest against Trump administration

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 29, 2026, 24:54 IST | Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 24:54 IST

Thousands joined nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests opposing Trump-era policies, with rallies across major cities marking a historic wave of mass political dissent

What is the ‘No Kings’ protest?
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(Photograph: AFP)

What is the ‘No Kings’ protest?

The ‘No Kings’ protest is a nationwide movement opposing what demonstrators describe as authoritarian tendencies in US leadership. Organized across hundreds of cities, the protests emphasise democratic values and reject the idea of concentrated, unchecked power. The name ‘No Kings’ reflects a symbolic stance against rule by any single dominant figure. Protesters gathered in large numbers to voice concerns about governance, civil liberties, and political accountability.

Millions take to the streets nationwide
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(Photograph: AFP)

Millions take to the streets nationwide

From New York to Los Angeles, millions of people joined coordinated demonstrations, making it one of the largest protest waves in recent US history. Streets in major cities were filled with crowds carrying signs, chanting slogans, and participating in peaceful marches. Organisers reported turnout across all 50 states, highlighting the scale and reach of the movement. The widespread participation underscored deep public engagement and concern over the current political climate.

A coast-to-coast day of action
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(Photograph: AFP)

A coast-to-coast day of action

The protests were carefully coordinated, with rallies, marches, and gatherings taking place throughout the day. Major metropolitan areas saw especially large crowds, while smaller cities also reported significant participation. Demonstrations included speeches, performances, and organized marches. The synchronized nature of the events amplified their impact, presenting a unified message across regions. Many participants described the day as a powerful moment of collective civic expression.

Key message — Rejecting authoritarianism
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(Photograph: AFP)

Key message — Rejecting authoritarianism

At the heart of the protests was a shared message: opposition to what demonstrators see as authoritarian governance. Protesters expressed concerns about the erosion of democratic norms and the concentration of political power. Signs reading ‘No Kings’ symbolized resistance to leadership styles perceived as undemocratic. The message resonated widely, uniting participants across different backgrounds around the idea of preserving democratic institutions and accountability.

Peaceful protests, strong voices
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(Photograph: AFP)

Peaceful protests, strong voices

Despite the massive turnout, many demonstrations remained peaceful, with organizers emphasizing nonviolent action. Participants marched, chanted, and held signs while engaging in civic expression. Law enforcement presence varied by city, but there were widespread reports of orderly gatherings. The peaceful nature of the protests reinforced their message, as demonstrators sought to highlight their concerns through collective but nonviolent action.

A defining moment in 2026 politics
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(Photograph: AFP)

A defining moment in 2026 politics

The ‘No Kings’ protests may mark a defining moment in the political landscape of 2026. With millions participating nationwide, the demonstrations signal significant public mobilization and political engagement. Observers note that the scale and coordination of the protests could have lasting implications for public discourse and future activism. The movement reflects a broader moment of civic participation, with citizens actively shaping the national conversation.

New York at the center of the protests
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(Photograph: AFP)

New York at the center of the protests

New York City emerged as one of the most prominent hubs of the ‘No Kings’ protests, with large crowds gathering in key areas across the city including The Times Square. Demonstrators filled streets with chants, signs, and coordinated marches, reflecting the broader national movement. The scale and visibility of the protests in New York highlighted the city’s central role in political activism, as participants joined thousands across the country to voice concerns and demand accountability

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