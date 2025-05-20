LOGIN

In Pics | From Jyoti to Gazala, details of 'spies' arrested by India for sharing secrets with Pakistan

Wion News
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: May 20, 2025, 13:03 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 13:04 IST

In Pics | From Jyoti to Gazala, details of 'spies' arrested by India for sharing secrets with Pakistan

 

In Pics | From Jyoti to Gazala, details of 'spies' arrested by India for sharing secrets with Pakistan
1 / 8

In Pics | From Jyoti to Gazala, details of 'spies' arrested by India for sharing secrets with Pakistan

Jyoti Malhotra
2 / 8

Jyoti Malhotra

An Indian YouTuber from Haryana's Hisar has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Malhotra was a travel vlogger who used to run a channel under the name "Travel with JO'.
Visa details of Gazala
3 / 8

Visa details of Gazala

Gazala was arrested from Punjab over the allegation of spying for Pakistan.
Yamin Mohammad
4 / 8

Yamin Mohammad

Yamin Mohammad was accused of taking bribes for clearing visa applications, charging around ₹5,000 per application.
Shahzad
5 / 8

Shahzad

A businessman from Uttar Pradesh named Shahzad was arrested in Moradabad by the Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday (May 18).
Davender Singh
6 / 8

Davender Singh

A 25-year-old student named Davendra Singh Dhillon from Punjab's Patiala has also been arrested over spying allegations. He was a student of political science at Khalsa College.
Nauman Ilahi
7 / 8

Nauman Ilahi

A 24-year-old man from Haryana, who used to work as a security guard, was arrested a few days earlier from Panipat over spy allegations.
Arman
8 / 8

Arman

A 23-year-old man named Arman was also arrested from Haryana's Nuh on May 16. As per police, he was found passing sensitive information to Pakistan during the heightened tensions between the two nations.

Trending Photo

Apple’s Vision for 2027: Smart Glasses, AI-Powered AirPods, and next-gen chips could be on the horizon for the tech giant
7

Apple’s Vision for 2027: Smart Glasses, AI-Powered AirPods, and next-gen chips could be on the horizon for the tech giant

Operation Sindoor: Top 7 amazing facts about Dassault's Rafale fighter jets
6

Operation Sindoor: Top 7 amazing facts about Dassault's Rafale fighter jets

Hidden Gems: 6 Breathtaking Forts in India Rivaling Amer Forts Scenic Splendor
7

Hidden Gems: 6 Breathtaking Forts in India Rivaling Amer Forts Scenic Splendor

6 Futuristic travel machines from flying cars to jet suits: You’ll soon see everywhere
7

6 Futuristic travel machines from flying cars to jet suits: You’ll soon see everywhere

Binge Worthy Bliss: 6 Must Watch Indian Web Series Under 10 Episodes
7

Binge Worthy Bliss: 6 Must Watch Indian Web Series Under 10 Episodes