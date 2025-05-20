Published: May 20, 2025, 13:03 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 13:04 IST
In Pics | From Jyoti to Gazala, details of 'spies' arrested by India for sharing secrets with Pakistan
Jyoti Malhotra
An Indian YouTuber from Haryana's Hisar has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Malhotra was a travel vlogger who used to run a channel under the name "Travel with JO'.
Visa details of Gazala
Gazala was arrested from Punjab over the allegation of spying for Pakistan.
Yamin Mohammad
Yamin Mohammad was accused of taking bribes for clearing visa applications, charging around ₹5,000 per application.
Shahzad
A businessman from Uttar Pradesh named Shahzad was arrested in Moradabad by the Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday (May 18).
Davender Singh
A 25-year-old student named Davendra Singh Dhillon from Punjab's Patiala has also been arrested over spying allegations. He was a student of political science at Khalsa College.
Nauman Ilahi
A 24-year-old man from Haryana, who used to work as a security guard, was arrested a few days earlier from Panipat over spy allegations.
Arman
A 23-year-old man named Arman was also arrested from Haryana's Nuh on May 16. As per police, he was found passing sensitive information to Pakistan during the heightened tensions between the two nations.