In pics | From India to Russia, global response come to rescue Türkiye, Syria after earthquake devastation

Written By: Mukul Sharma Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

The world has come forward to aid earthquake-ravaged Türkiye and Syria. Many governments and aid groups have rushed to dispatch personnel, funds and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of the two countries. From India to Russia, and from Japan to Russia, here’s a glance at what’s being provided so far:

India sprung into action as earthquake devastation hit Türkiye and Syria

India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites immediately came in action after the first reports of devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria. The first batch of earthquake relief material left for Türkiye on the evening of February 7, along with India's National Disaster Response Force Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Indian Air Force C-17 flight in Adana, Türkiye

The first Indian C17 flight with more than 50 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reached Adana,Türkiye on the morning of February 7th.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Spain steps up the rescue effort for Türkiye

Spanish firefighters load a cage with a dog on an airport trolley in Madrid. Spain was also among the first countries that responded with quick flights to quake-hit Türkiye to help Ankara with post-disaster rescue effort.

(Photograph: AP )

Turkish diaspora in Germany rises in the need of hour

Relief supplies for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria are loaded into trucks in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Members of the Turkish community in Berlin collected tons of relief supplies within a few hours, Associated Press reported.

(Photograph: AP )

Germany briefly closed tram to ensure quick collection of relief material

Relief supplies for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria stand packed on Turmstrasse in Moabit, Berlin, Germany. To help the rescue material collection efforts of the members of the Turkish community in Berlin, the police closed trams so that the volunteers could load numerous trucks.

(Photograph: AP )

Greek firefighters head to lift Türkiye off the quake devastation

Greek firefighters with dogs wait to board a military plane in Athens, Greece, Monday. Greece announced it is sending a team of 21 rescuers, two rescue dogs and a special rescue vehicle, together with a structural engineer, five doctors and seismic planning experts, all traveling in a military transport plane.

(Photograph: AP )

Uzbek effort to rescue quake-ravaged Türkiye

Search and rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan were sent to Türkiye from the Tashkent airport. Special equipment, cynological teams and humanitarian aid too were sent from Uzbekistan in the immediate aftermath of devastating earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Japan steps in to aid Türkiye

At least 18 professionals of the Japanese International aid agency took off from Tokyo to help Türkiye with the search and rescue operations.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Russia comes to Türkiye's rescue at its biggest need of hour

Russian airmobile rescue group arrived in Türkiye to aid with earthquake aftermath.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Israel steps forward for Türkiye, keeping aside its geopolitical differences

Israel sent tents, medication, blankets, and help to ensure medical treatment for the wounded.First of two Israeli teams to headed for Türkiye on the evening of February 6.

(Photograph: Agencies )