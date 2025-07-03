/In Pics: From David Beckham to John Cena , top sports celebrities who have attended Wimbledon 2025 so far

LOGIN
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 13:41 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 13:41 IST

From David Beckham to John Cena, top sports celebrities who have attended Wimbledon 2025 so far as the Championships take centre stage in London. The above-mentioned stars were also joined by the likes of Stuart Broad, Thomas Tuchel and others. 

1. John Cena
The current WWE champion was in attendance at the Wimbledon on Wednesday (July 2) with his wife. Cena was spotted with a sky blue colour blazer just days after he defended the WWE title against CM Punk at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

2. Stuart Broad
The former England pacer was also in attendance at SW19 as he was greeted by the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon. Broad was later spotted in the commentary box commentating on the India-England Test match at Edgbaston.

3. David Beckham
The former England football team captain, David Beckham was also in attendance at the Championships this year just days after he suffered an injured hand and finger. It is not the first time he has been in attendance at Wimbledon with Royal Box greeting him in the past as well.

4. Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel, England football team manager was also in attendance on Wednesday as he enjoyed the royal hospitality. Tuchel will have huge responsibilities on his shoulders in the coming days as England try to win their first FIFA Men’s World Cup in 58 years.

5. Gareth Southgate
The former England football team manager was also in attendance at Wimbledon when he accompanied David Beckham. Currently without a job, Southgate has enjoyed a highly successful yet trophyless time as England's manager leading them to runners-up finish in Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 while also helping the side reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup semis.

