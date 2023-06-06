In Pics | French unions protest against pension reform law

| Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

French anti-pension reform protesters stormed the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Tuesday, June 6. This was reportedly the last attempt by trade unions to pressurise lawmakers into reversing the law which would increase the retirement age from 62 to 64. Several CGT trade union militants briefly occupied the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Aubervilliers, northern Paris. Other protesters marched through towns and cities in a show of dissatisfaction with the new reform law.

A law without a vote!

Protesters held signs during a demonstration on the 14th day of action after the French government pushed a pension reform law through parliament without a vote. The French government used article 49.3 of the Constitution to push forward the reform law.

(Photograph: AFP )

Trade unions fight the reform law

Trade unions have fought the new pension reform law which would increase the retirement age of workers by two years. Several protests have been organised by unions to express their dissatisfaction. Some banners read "No retirement, No Olympics". Some protesters even threatened to disrupt next summer's Olympics if the reform law is not withdrawn.

(Photograph: AFP )

Necessary to increase the retirement age: Macron

French President Macron considers it necessary to increase the legal retirement age by two years to 64 to plug a widening pension deficit. However, trade unions say the money can be found elsewhere, such as by taxing the wealthy more.

(Photograph: AFP )

Dissatisfied with the new pension reform law

A protester threw a stone at the French anti-riot police during the protest. The demonstrations were held to express their dissatisfaction with the new pension reform law.

(Photograph: AFP )

Tear gas used to disperse the crowd

Protesters ran away as the French anti-riot police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Air and rail services disrupted

Around 11,000 police were deployed, including 4,000 in Paris, on Tuesday, June 6. Several flights were cancelled. Disruption to rail travel was light. However, as protesters and riot police clashed in western France, fuel deliveries were blocked from leaving TotalEnergies' Donges site, near Nantes.

(Photograph: AFP )

Cancel the reform law

On Thursday, June 8, an opposition-sponsored motion aimed at cancelling the minimum pension age increase will be reviewed by the Parliament. It is expected to be rejected by the speaker of the lower house, a member of Macron's party. However, unions hope a big protest would put pressure on lawmakers and force them into reviewing the reform law.

(Photograph: Reuters )