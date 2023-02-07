In pics | French police fire tear gas at Paris pension reform protests; unions to keep up the momentum

Written By: Tanisha Rajput Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

Thousands of French protesters took to the streets on Tuesday to call for the withdrawal of the government's proposed pension reforms that would rise the retirement age of workers. Soon these protests took a turn to violence which compelled police to fire tear gas.



'We will not retreat'

In the picture above, protesters hold a banner that reads "We will not retreat" during a demonstration on the third day of nationwide rallies.

(Photograph: AFP )

A strong stand

During the protests, flares were lit on the third day of France's nationwide rallies in Saint-Denis de la Reunion on the French Indian island of La Reunion.

(Photograph: AFP )

A turn towards violence

With the ongoing protests, several demonstrators clashed with police. They threw smoke bombs.

(Photograph: AFP )

Police at position

French police stand on position amid clashes with protesters during a demonstration against French government's pension reform plan in Nantes as part of a day of national strike.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Opponents plan to keep up the momentum

The opponents to the proposed pension reform plan have decided to continue the protests as they held third nationwide protest. Philippe Martinez, head of the CGT union said there will be no let up in this fight, and warned that more "numerous, massive and rolling" strikes are to come if the government does not drop the plan. "If the government keeps on refusing to listen then of course things will have to be ratcheted up," he said.

(Photograph: AFP )