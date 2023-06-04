In Pics | Freddie Mercury, Paul Newman items up for auction

| Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Personal items belonging to Freddie Mercury, Paul Leonard Newman and his wife Joanne Woodward are going for an auction at Sotheby's in New York.



Freddie Mercury's crown

The “Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own” collection displayed at Sotheby’s includes this signature crown, a replica of St. Edward’s Crown. This crown was worn by Freddie Mercury during his last concert with Queen in 1986.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Bohemian Rhapsody manuscript

During the press preview in New York, several items were put on display. The items include handwritten manuscripts of lyrics of the most popular Queen songs, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘We Are the Champions’ and others.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Freddie Mercury's Adidas sneakers

These Adidas high-top sneakers were worn by Freddie Mercury and are displayed as a part of the collection. Items belonging to Freddie Mercury are offered for auction by his close friend, Mary Austin, who inherited his estate.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Freddie Mercury's sunglasses

Freddie Mercury’s collection also includes sunglasses and a jacket that he wore during his performance. The items are taken from Garden Lodge, Mercury’s London Home, which revealed many hidden treasures like these.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Paul Newman collection

The “A Life and Legacy: The Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman Collection” includes various articles belonging to the late actor and his wife. Newman was popular for his role in well-known movies like ‘Cool Hand Luke’ and ‘The Verdict’.



(Photograph: Reuters )

1997 Legends racing car

The collection includes 1997 Legends racing car and racing memorabilia owned by Paul Newman. Apart from acting, the movie star participated in many racing competitions having made his debut in 1972 and continued racing till a year before his demise in 2008.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Paul Newman's racing helmet

This racing helmet was worn by Paul Newman and displayed at Sotheby’s in New York. His achievements like the 1991 Indy Car World Series CART Owners trophy are also part of the auction.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Joanne Woodward's wedding dress

The articles in the collection include this beautiful dress worn by actor Joanne Woodward during her wedding to actor Paul Newman. The couple’s long-lasting marriage of more than 50 years was well-known for their close bond.

(Photograph: Reuters )