In pics | France's Eiffel tower lights up in solidarity with Iranians
On Monday, France's famous Eiffel tower lit up in solidarity with Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights.
Take a look!
France takes a stand
The French capital on Monday had hundreds of people rallying displaying the slogan "Woman.Life.Freedom."
This comes four months after Mahsa Amini died in police custody. Amini was arrested over her informal wear.
(Photograph:AFP)
Femme.Vie.Liberte
On the left picture, the slogan lit on the Eiffel tower is one of the main chants of the protest, #StopExecutionsInIran.
The right side picture shows the slogan "Woman. Life. Freedom."
(Photograph:AFP)
France summons Iran
France summoned Iran after the execution of a British-Iranian national who was accused of spying.
(Photograph:AFP)
Paris mayor supports residents in protest
During the event, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivered a speech on the Trocadero Esplanade to display the slogan "Woman. Life. Freedom."
(Photograph:AFP)
Rest in power
A protester in the picture above holds a poster bearing picture of Iranian protestors Mohammad Mehdi Karami (L) and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, individuals who were executed in January during the gathering.