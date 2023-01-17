In pics | France's Eiffel tower lights up in solidarity with Iranians

On Monday, France's famous Eiffel tower lit up in solidarity with Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights.

This comes four months after Mahsa Amini died in police custody. Amini was arrested over her informal wear.

The French capital on Monday had hundreds of people rallying displaying the slogan "Woman.Life.Freedom."

On the left picture, the slogan lit on the Eiffel tower is one of the main chants of the protest, #StopExecutionsInIran.

The right side picture shows the slogan "Woman. Life. Freedom."