In Pics | France seethes, riots continue for fourth day, calls for peace go unheard

| Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

The riots continued on the fourth day in France after a teenager was shot dead by an officer at a police check. Around 45,000 police officers and some armoured vehicles have been deployed to control the situation on Saturday.

Violent protest across France

Violence has flared up across many cities in France as protesters vandalised public property during the demonstrations. President Emmanuel Macron has deployed more police and urged parents to keep minors away from the riots as violence continues on the streets.

(Photograph: AFP )

A 17-year-old shot by police

The violence erupted after Nahel M., a 17-year-old boy was shot by a police officer when he did not stop for checking in Nanterre on Tuesday. Cities including Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Strasbourg and Lille are under turmoil with protesters demanding justice for the boy.

(Photograph: AFP )

Memories of 2005 riots reignited

The death of the boy, who was of Algerian and Morrocon origin, was caught on a video that resulted in an uproar from the racially mixed and poor communities who claim to have faced racism and violence. The incident reignited memories of the 2005 riots when a similar incident took place in which two youngsters died while hiding from the police.

(Photograph: AFP )

Vandalism by protesters

In this picture, the demonstrators could be seen smashing a window of a shop in Nantes, western France. The violent protesters have set ablaze buildings and vehicles and looted stores according to a Reuters report. In the city of Marseille, a gun store was also looted by the rioters. French national soccer team player Kylian Mbappe has also urged people to stop violence in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

(Photograph: AFP )

Over a thousand arrested

As quoted in a Reuters report, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said that 270 arrests have been made on Friday night, out of which 80 are from Marseille, the second largest city in France and home to many people of North African origin. Over 1,100 have been arrested since riots began in France.

(Photograph: AFP )

Around 45,000 officers deployed

As of early Saturday, three police officers have been injured. Armoured personnel carriers and a helicopter have been deployed in the city of Lyon, the third-largest city in France. The bus and tram service have been halted across the country while 45,000 officers have been deployed. The authorities are also monitoring social media for any violent and provocative posts.

(Photograph: AFP )

Macron denies racism

Mohamed Jakoubi, a friend of the victim's family claimed that the outrage was triggered by a feeling of injustice towards minority ethnic communities after many instances where police displayed violence against them. However, President Emmanuel Macron denies any such racism within law enforcement.

(Photograph: AFP )