In Pics: France paralysed amid massive nationwide protests against pension reforms

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

The trade union strikes which started in mid-January after President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms continued on Tuesday with no signs to die down anytime soon. The massive nationwide protests have brought the nation to a standstill with most train and metro services being cancelled and schools closed. The pension reforms seek to raise the pension age from 62 to 64, however, the French workers seem to be defiant. About 260 protests are likely to take place all across France on Tuesday.



France comes to a standstill as schools closed, fuel deliveries from oil refineries blocked

A month after over million people marched on the streets to mark their protest against the France pension reforms, similar kind of a situation is brewing once again across the nation. Protestors take to the street and blocked fuel deliveries from oil refineries.

Trains, metros cancelled as protests intensify against planned reforms

Trains, metros cancelled as call for protests intensifies over planned pension reforms. France's far-left leader Luc Melenchon warned that an intensive and justified action.

Lawmakers, citizens split over pension reforms

There is a divide between many French citizens and lawmakers over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. As per the lawmakers, the planned pension reforms will protect the system in the coming future.



Railway operator SNCF warns passengers to postpone travel amid protests

In view of the ongoing protests in France, the railway operator SNCF has warned the passengers to cancel or postpone their trips if possible. Meanwhile, Eurostar advised ticket holders to check whether their train is operation or not.



Most metro services, flights cancelled as calls to scrap pension reforms grow

There are growing calls for French President Emmanuel Macron to scrap his plan to raise pension age. Most of the metros were cancelled on Tuesday. Flights from Paris’s Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports were also cancelled.

