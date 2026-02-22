/In Pics | France on edge as thousands protest far-right activist’s killing in Lyon

Thousands marched in Lyon demanding justice for slain activist Quentin Deranque. Heavy security was deployed as tensions rose. Police has arrested six suspects as the investigation continues.
Thousands of people took to the streets of southeastern France on Saturday (Feb 21), demanding justice for the far-right activist who was killed earlier this month. The incident has put the country on edge, with the hard left being blamed for the death of Quentin Deranque in Lyon.
Several people were seen carrying flowers and placards bearing pictures of Quentin Deranque and signs reading “justice for Quentin” and “the extreme left kills.” The 23-year-old died from head injuries after being brutally attacked during clashes between left and right-wing protestors at the Lyon Institute of Political Studies on February 12.
At least 3,200 people took part in the march, according to the local authorities. Several reinforced police units and drones were deployed across the city as fears of further clashes remained.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged “everyone to remain” calm hours before the event. He said that the government would meet next week to discuss “violent action groups” following the killing of an activist that ignited tensions between the left and right ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.
“In the Republic, no violence is legitimate,” said Macron. The march saw no violence. However, one person threw an egg from a building, while another person was detained for carrying a knife and hammer, the police said.
The incident drew global reactions. A US State Department official described the killing as “terrorism,” while Macron cautioned foreign leaders against interfering in France’s domestic matters, underscoring the international spotlight on the unrest.
Six men have been charged over the fatal assault, and a parliamentary assistant linked to a radical left-wing lawmaker faces complicity charges. Authorities warn more arrests could follow as probes into extremist activity continue.