Proud daughter

Despite her current placeholder role with Pheu Thai's inclusion and innovation committee, Paetongtarn makes no secret of her ambitions.

Thaksin's five years in power saw an economic upturn and a boost for the rural poor, but critics say the period was marked by graft, nepotism and authoritarianism.

Paetongtarn insists Thailand improved under his rule, and says that like her father, she feeds off adversity.

"How could I not be proud of my dad after all he has done for our country?" she says.

"Thanks to him, not only am I not afraid of criticism, but I see it as an opportunity for improvement."



(Photograph:AFP)