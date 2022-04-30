In Pics: For first time since IS defeat, 19th century church celebrates mass in Iraq

Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 10:06 PM(IST)

A mass was celebrated by several people at a 19th century church in Mosul, northern Iraq on Saturday. It was held for the first time since the restoration of the church after Islamic State jihadists ransacked it, said an AFP report. 

The Mar Tuma Syriac Catholic church may have been used by the jihadists as a prison or a court when they ruled over Mosul. The restoration work is still going on.  

During the service, the worshippers packed the church and chanted hymns as an organist played. 

"This is the most beautiful church in Iraq," 82-year-old Father Pios Affas told AFP. 

Christian worshippers attend mass at the Syriac Catholic Church of Saint Thomas in Iraq's northern city of Mosul on Saturday. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Majestic

Priests led the mass at the Syriac Catholic Church of Mar Tuma (Saint Thomas) in Mosul on Saturday. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Moment to remember

The mass is being celebrated at church in presence of worshippers. 

(Photograph:AFP)

We are back

Several Christian worshippers including women and children attend the mass. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Signs of oppression

A worshipper walks beneath a wall inscription, which was left by fighters of the Islamic State (IS) group, as she arrives to attend mass at the church. 

(Photograph:AFP)

