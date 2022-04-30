In Pics: For first time since IS defeat, 19th century church celebrates mass in Iraq

A mass was celebrated by several people at a 19th century church in Mosul, northern Iraq on Saturday. It was held for the first time since the restoration of the church after Islamic State jihadists ransacked it, said an AFP report.

The Mar Tuma Syriac Catholic church may have been used by the jihadists as a prison or a court when they ruled over Mosul. The restoration work is still going on.

During the service, the worshippers packed the church and chanted hymns as an organist played.

"This is the most beautiful church in Iraq," 82-year-old Father Pios Affas told AFP.