In pics: Flood, snowstorm and tornado, US in grip of extreme weather events

Snowstorms, tornados and floods, the United States has been witnessing extreme weather events since the start of January 2022. 

From Mississippi to Maine, a huge winter storm brought snow and ice across the US, triggering weather warnings in several regions. At least 130,000 people have been without power as it moved north. More than 3,000 flights into and out of the US were cancelled on Sunday, according to the FlightAware data tracking website.

In Florida, two tornadoes swept across the state’s southwest, with one destroying at least 30 mobile homes after touching down for nearly three kilometres (two miles) and the other damaging about 25 homes. The governors of Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina all declared states of emergency as the storm hit.

Meanwhile, ocean waters reached astronomical highs and lows through in the Bay Area as some of the year’s most towering tides, called “king tides,” pulled swells to their highest point. 

Low-lying areas have been experiencing coastal flooding as a result of the high tide levels.

 

Tornado in Florida

Two tornadoes struck southwest Florida on Sunday morning, destroying at least 28 homes and damaging others in Lee County, while leaving about 7,000 houses there without power, officials said.

The tornadoes were generated by the same storm system that brought freezing rain and snow to other parts of the East Coast.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Tornado leaves behind a trail of destruction

In Charlotte County, north of Fort Myers, an EF1 tornado with winds of 110 mph left behind a path of destruction, according to the weather service. One of these tornadoes, an EF2, destroyed 28 homes and damaged 62 so severely that they were unlivable, the Lee County government said in a press conference.

Up to 200 people were forced out of their homes due to the damage, according to news reports.

(Photograph:Twitter)

January tornadoes in Florida are uncommon

January tornadoes in Florida are uncommon. The state has only averaged two tornadoes in January over the last 20 years. There were two EF1 tornadoes in Leon County last January.

The National Weather Service was in the area on Monday to assess the damage and will release a more detailed report about the storms in the coming days.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Floods in California

An aerial picture taken on January 3, 2022, shows a vehicle drives along a road flooded with ocean water during the "King Tide" in Mill Valley, California. "King Tides" occur when the Earth, moon, and sun align in orbit to produce unusually high water levels and can cause local tidal flooding. Over time, sea level rise is raising the height of tidal systems.

(Photograph:AFP)

King tide in California

An aerial picture taken on Jan. 3, 2022, shows a man riding his bike along a flooded Sausalito-Mill Valley bike path during the king tide in California. While the king tides occur naturally and are predictable each winter, for scientists and researchers they are a glimpse into what the coast could look like when predicted sea level rise happens in the years to come, potentially causing damage to infrastructure and coastal properties.

(Photograph:AFP)

Snow storm in Virginia

Vehicles are seen on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 closed as a storm blankets the southeastern US region in snow, near Fredericksburg, Virginia, on January 3, 2022.  A huge winter storm has brought snow and ice across the US, triggering weather warnings in states stretching from Mississippi to Maine, snarling travel and leaving at least 130,000 people without power as it moved north.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Washington

People using cross country skis while passing East Capitol Street, amid a snow storm on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2022. 

More than 145,000 people are without power in some south-eastern states, and thousands of flights are cancelled. Virginia, Georgia, and North and South Carolina have all declared states of emergency.

(Photograph:Reuters)

More snow expected

A visitor crosses Independence Avenue behind a fallen tree, amid a snow storm, outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2022. 

The US National Weather Service (NWS) says more than 1ft (30cm) of snow is expected in some areas. It warned that snow and ice could result in "dangerous travel, power outages, and tree damage".

(Photograph:Reuters)

