In pics: Flood, snowstorm and tornado, US in grip of extreme weather events

Snowstorms, tornados and floods, the United States has been witnessing extreme weather events since the start of January 2022.

From Mississippi to Maine, a huge winter storm brought snow and ice across the US, triggering weather warnings in several regions. At least 130,000 people have been without power as it moved north. More than 3,000 flights into and out of the US were cancelled on Sunday, according to the FlightAware data tracking website.

In Florida, two tornadoes swept across the state’s southwest, with one destroying at least 30 mobile homes after touching down for nearly three kilometres (two miles) and the other damaging about 25 homes. The governors of Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina all declared states of emergency as the storm hit.

Meanwhile, ocean waters reached astronomical highs and lows through in the Bay Area as some of the year’s most towering tides, called “king tides,” pulled swells to their highest point.

Low-lying areas have been experiencing coastal flooding as a result of the high tide levels.