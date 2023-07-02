In Pics | Flood-like situation in Gujarat as monsoon rains persist

| Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Gujarat is facing a flood-like situation amid heavy rainfall due to water logging in low-lying cities and villages. So far at least 11 people have lost their lives due to the severe weather conditions in the state, especially in parts like Kachchh, Jamnagar, Navsari, and Junagadh. Rescue operations are ongoing for people who are trapped.

Flood-like situation in Gujarat

Several parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch received heavy rainfall that led to flood-like situations in areas with low levels due to water logging. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in many parts to rescue people. (Image credit:@ndtvfeed/Twitter)

Over 100 mm of rainfall in 10 hours

On Saturday, several parts of Gujarat received more than 100 mm of rainfall in a 10-hour duration since 6 am. Khergam in Navsari district and Dharampur taluka in Valsad district received 186 mm and 189 mm of rainfall in the same period, according to a Business Today report. (Image credit:@Gujarat_weather/Twitter)

Villagers airlifted

In Junagadh’s Sutrej village, two villagers were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane after they got stranded in an area which got submerged due to the torrential rains. (Image credit:@punjabkesari/Twitter)

IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Navsari, Junagadh, Amreli, Dangs, and Valsad districts as incessant showers are likely to continue in many parts of Gujarat till July 5. (Image credit:@Kaushikdd/Twitter)

Monsoon to cause high tides

Authorities have also advised fishermen to stay out of the Arabian Sea till July 3 as severe weather triggered by monsoon is likely to cause rough sea conditions and high tides in the coastal areas. (Image credit:@Gujarat_weather/Twitter)

Monsoon to advance to other states

Apart from Gujarat, many parts of India are experiencing the advance of monsoon. According to IMD, the monsoon is likely to advance to the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the next two days and other regions in the next five days.

Yellow alert in Delhi

Last week Delhi and its bordering areas received heavy rainfall. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for the capital as rainfall is likely to prevail till July 6. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also to receive moderate and heavy rainfall over the next few days. There were reports of landslides in Uttarakhand last week as well.

